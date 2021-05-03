Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DTEGY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $19.28 on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $32.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.85 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $1.3908 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.