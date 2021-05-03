Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Tops $10.45 on Exchanges

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.69 million and approximately $497,140.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $10.45 or 0.00018412 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00016206 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $763.67 or 0.01344920 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

