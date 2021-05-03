dForce Price Reaches $0.39 (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, dForce has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. One dForce coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges. dForce has a market capitalization of $44.56 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00069834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00073059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.37 or 0.00891235 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,491.01 or 0.09569867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00099077 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00046542 BTC.

dForce Profile

DF is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official website is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.