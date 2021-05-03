Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $84.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.74.

FANG stock opened at $81.73 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after purchasing an additional 332,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after purchasing an additional 350,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 583,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

