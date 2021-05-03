Digi International (DGII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Digi International has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $530.90 million, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

