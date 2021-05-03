Digital Media Solutions (DMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $102.63 million for the quarter.

Digital Media Solutions stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. Digital Media Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $53,374,436.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

