Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.500-6.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.Digital Realty Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.50-$6.55 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.31. 2,837,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,427. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.58. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $498,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 601,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,205,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,906 shares of company stock worth $7,341,347 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

