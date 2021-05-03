Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $404.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,665.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.85 or 0.05642643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.28 or 0.00505114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,010.72 or 0.01752731 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.30 or 0.00704585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.47 or 0.00632048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00086654 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.82 or 0.00436693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004345 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,310,321 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

