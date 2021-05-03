Digitex Futures (DGTX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.53 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures coin can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00069051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00070032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.59 or 0.00852906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,448.29 or 0.09357558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00096491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048516 BTC.

Digitex Futures Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.