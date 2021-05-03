Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 11,726 Shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.99% of StarTek worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in StarTek during the third quarter worth $113,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in StarTek by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in StarTek by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in StarTek by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in StarTek by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRT. B. Riley boosted their target price on StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SRT stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. StarTek, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $331.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.27.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

