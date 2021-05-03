Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in IntriCon by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 848,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,359,000 after acquiring an additional 75,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 33,170 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IntriCon by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIN opened at $23.13 on Monday. IntriCon Co. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.12 million, a P/E ratio of -70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.33 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

