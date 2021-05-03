Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 118.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,912 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fastly were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fastly by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Fastly by 34,442.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $925,379.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $22,439,446.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,107,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,450 shares of company stock valued at $25,601,281. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $63.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.