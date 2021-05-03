Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 644,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,786,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 479,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 407,918 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 401,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 186,151 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 319,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 40,292 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, March 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.