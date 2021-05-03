Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,582 Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.25% of Penn Virginia worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 507,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 830.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 388,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 96,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $13.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. Penn Virginia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $208.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.64.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

