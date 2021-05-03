Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 1,129,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Discovery to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCYHF opened at $8.15 on Monday. Discovery has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

