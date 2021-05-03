Diversey Holdings, Ltd.’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey’s (NASDAQ:DSEY) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 4th. Diversey had issued 46,153,846 shares in its public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $692,307,690 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSEY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Diversey alerts:

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $18.00 on Monday. Diversey has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.24.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.