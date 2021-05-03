Doki Doki Finance Price Hits $208.97 (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $208.97 or 0.00361188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a market cap of $10.38 million and approximately $86,596.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00073665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.73 or 0.00893151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,670.64 or 0.09801429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00099892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00046826 BTC.

About Doki Doki Finance

Doki Doki Finance is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 49,997 coins and its circulating supply is 49,668 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

