Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D stock opened at $79.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3,995.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

