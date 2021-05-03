Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $30.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $31.36.

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

