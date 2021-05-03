Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys 1,485 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 135.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.13 million, a PE ratio of -148.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

