Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 3,380 Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.72. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALPN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,592.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.