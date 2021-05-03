Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 135.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Lydall were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter valued at $6,835,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter valued at $4,105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 704,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after buying an additional 44,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 43,832 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDL opened at $36.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $664.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. Lydall, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

