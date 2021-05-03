Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $35,000 Holdings in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 135.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Horizon Global were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HZN opened at $8.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a market cap of $216.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.03. Horizon Global Co. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 4,042.82% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

