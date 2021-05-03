Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases 948 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 134.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Lands’ End were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lands’ End by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LE. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $798,760.88. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $548,368.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,145 shares of company stock worth $6,979,381. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $23.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $752.12 million, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $538.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.