Dragon Coins Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $22.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00068947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $517.36 or 0.00882529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00098286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,441.38 or 0.09282030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00045727 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

