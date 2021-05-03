Dream Industrial REIT (DIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Dream Industrial REIT to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$61.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.77 million.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$8.08 and a 52 week high of C$9.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

