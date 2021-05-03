Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.77 Million

Analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post $83.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.00 million and the highest is $85.30 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $90.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $346.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $353.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $381.04 million, with estimates ranging from $356.12 million to $418.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Dril-Quip has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

DRQ stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.02. 271,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,177. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.03 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,974,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

