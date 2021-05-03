DubaiCoin One Day Volume Reaches $743.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $819,371.29 and approximately $743.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00041112 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00026855 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009916 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

