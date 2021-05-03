Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Dundee Precious Metals to post earnings of C$0.36 per share for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$197.86 million for the quarter.

DPM stock opened at C$8.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.65. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$6.15 and a twelve month high of C$10.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPM. CIBC cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.25.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$364,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,000.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

