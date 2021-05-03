Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $478,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

KMB opened at $133.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

