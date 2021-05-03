Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $670,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $128,351,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,322,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,697,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after buying an additional 94,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,467,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,602,000 after buying an additional 87,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $133.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.47. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $84.10 and a 1 year high of $136.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

