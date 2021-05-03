Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $77.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $79.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

