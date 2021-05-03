Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Sony by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sony by 706.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $106.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 12 month low of $56.65 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Analysts anticipate that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

