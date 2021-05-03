Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 939 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $56.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $57.62. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

