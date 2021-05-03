Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Up to $43.34

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.34, but opened at $44.96. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 1,014 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGLE. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.39.

The firm has a market cap of $571.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $2,645,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $756,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

