East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $76.15 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

