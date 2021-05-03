Eastern Bank Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT stock opened at $130.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.81. The company has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

