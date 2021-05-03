Eastern Bank Purchases 183 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Eastern Bank increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 52.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 371.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $496.58 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $271.91 and a one year high of $507.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $485.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

