Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $126.00 to $135.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eastman Chemical traded as high as $119.30 and last traded at $119.15, with a volume of 9782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.39.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EMN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.