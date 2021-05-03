eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Reduced by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,447 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,560 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $55.79 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $65.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

