Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

ECL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of ECL opened at $224.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.04. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.74, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

