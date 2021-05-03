Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EDIT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of EDIT traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 76,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,550. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,897,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 965.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 91,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

