Efficient Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 96.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,216 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 131,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,860,246. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.48.

