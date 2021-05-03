Efficient Advisors LLC Has $959,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 201,166 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,394,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,874,000 after acquiring an additional 51,340 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,955. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.65 and a fifty-two week high of $196.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.19.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

