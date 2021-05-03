Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

AGZ stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.14. 3,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,683. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.09. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $117.56 and a 12 month high of $122.02.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.