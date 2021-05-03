eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.770-3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $682.98 million.eHealth also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.77-3.26 EPS.

Shares of eHealth stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.74. The company had a trading volume of 897,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,828. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. Research analysts forecast that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EHTH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.23.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

