Eldorado Gold’s (ELD) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$12.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ELD. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, January 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.84.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$12.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.23. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$10.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$363.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total transaction of C$100,879.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,240 shares in the company, valued at C$515,067.84. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total value of C$47,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$611,432.30. Insiders have sold 12,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,504 in the last quarter.

Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

