Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ECIFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of Electricité de France stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

