Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Rating Lowered to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
EOPSF stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. Electro Optic Systems has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $4.06.
Electro Optic Systems Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Electro Optic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Optic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.