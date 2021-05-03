Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.32). Eledon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($8.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELDN. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.92. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

